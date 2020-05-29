5-29-20: Temperatures in the 50s tonight, thunderstorms possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight. Rain showers will continue throughout the night. Cold fronts moving in may spark thunderstorms, so we’ll look out for the possibility of those becoming severe.
Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow and in the 50s on Sunday. Weekend temperatures are lower than normal for the end of May, but both days will be dry and the humidity will be much lower than it has been this week. Overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the low 40s.
Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. More rain is expected for Wednesday, before the skies clear and temperatures increase into the 70s on Thursday and Friday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
