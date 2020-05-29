5-29-20: Thunderstorms today, highs near 80 degrees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Highs will be near 80 degrees today. We are expecting thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, heavy rain and possibly hail in some areas.

“When thunder roars, head indoors.” If you have any outdoor activities planned, be sure to plan for the weather and head inside when you hear thunder.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight. Rain showers will continue throughout the night.

Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow and in the 50s on Sunday. Both days will be dry and the humidity will be much lower than it has been this week. Overnight temperatures this weekend will be in the low 40s.

Temperatures will be in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday. More rain is expected for Wednesday, before the skies clear and temperatures increase into the 70s on Thursday.

