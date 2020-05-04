5-4-20: Rain will clear up today, sunshine this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The rain will clear up this afternoon and we’ll see the sun shining again. Temperatures are around 50 degrees, which is well below normal for this time of year.

We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures only reach a high in the upper 40s tomorrow, but the day will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping into the 40s on Friday and staying that way through the weekend.

There is a chance for snow on Saturday that could accumulate up to 2 inches.

