5-6-20: Temperatures drop into the 30s tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have clear skies overnight tonight with temperatures in the 30s.
Tomorrow morning will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 40s, but rain showers will develop throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high around 50 degrees.
We’ll see a similar pattern on Friday. We’ll wake up to sunshine in the morning, but clouds and rain will move in. It will be a cold day with temperatures in the low 40s.
There is the possibility of snow showers in higher elevations on Friday and into Saturday morning.
We’ll have a cold, but mostly dry, weekend. Temperatures will reach highs in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday. It won’t warm up much more next week. Temperatures are in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, only warming up into the low 50s on Wednesday.
