5-8-20: Passing snow showers possible overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is a chilly day with highs in the 40s. Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 30s. Passing snow showers are possible overnight.

Tomorrow will be a cold and windy day with temperatures in the 40s.

We will see some sunshine Sunday afternoon, but temperatures on Mother’s Day will remain in the 40s.

The weather follows a similar patter for Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures remaining in the 40s.

Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Wednesday. We’ll see rain on Thursday with temperatures near 60 degrees.

