5-8-20: Wind chill will make tomorrow feel even colder

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with temperatures in the 30s. Passing snow showers are possible overnight.

Tomorrow will be a cold and windy day with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will feel more like they are in the 20s with the wind chill. Snow showers are possible throughout the day.

We will see some sunshine Sunday afternoon. Temperatures on Mother’s Day will be in the 40s.

The weather follows a similar pattern for Monday and Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures remaining in the 40s.

Temperatures will warm up into the 50s on Wednesday. We’ll see rain on Thursday and Friday with temperatures near 60 degrees.

