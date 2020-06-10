6-10-20: Hot and humid today with scattered thunderstorms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is going to be hot and humid with temperatures near 90 degrees and scattered thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will continue tonight with temperatures in the 70s overnight.

Tomorrow will be a rainy day with temperatures around 70 degrees. The weather dries up on Friday and temperatures remain in the lows 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s. There is a chance of rain showers on Sunday with temperatures in the 70s.

Next week will begin dry with temperatures in the 70s on Monday and rising to 80 degrees on Tuesday.

