6-11-20: Windy today, small craft advisory for Lake Ontario

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is a windy day with temperatures in the 70s. The humidity will decrease throughout the day and we’ll see increasing sunshine. Lows will be in the 50s overnight tonight.

There is a small craft advisory for Lake Ontario. Wave heights can reach up to six feet at times.

Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow. We’ll have sunshine in the morning and some afternoon clouds. Temperatures remain in the 60s over the weekend.

There is a chance of rain showers on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Monday.

Tuesday will be dry with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.