6-12-20: Warm, dry weekend ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain in the 60s this evening. Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will rise into the 70s on Sunday and Monday, then reach almost 80 degrees on Tuesday.

Temperatures will be in the 80s Wednesday through Friday. There is currently no rain in the forecast for next week.

