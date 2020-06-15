6-15-20: Clear skies overnight, lows around 50 degrees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain around 70 degrees this evening. We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny with temperatures in the high 70s.

There is no rain in the forecast for this week, so you’ll want to water your plants and gardens.

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Wednesday, before rising into the 80s for the remainder of the week.

There is a chance of rain on Monday.

