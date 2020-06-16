6-16-20: Abnormally dry weather for North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is sunny and temperatures will be in the high 70s. We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s.
The remainder of the week is sunny with temperatures in the 80s. There is no rain in the forecast this week. The humidity will increase as we move toward the weekend.
The weather is currently abnormally dry for our region, so you’ll want to water your plants and gardens.
There is a chance of rain on Monday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Two new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County
- 6-16-20: No rain for North Country until Monday
- Caught on video: 92-year-old shoved to ground by stranger, hits head on fire hydrant
- Cuomo and attorney general renewing suspension of state debt collections
- Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.