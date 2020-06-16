6-16-20: Abnormally dry weather for North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is sunny and temperatures will be in the high 70s. We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s.

The remainder of the week is sunny with temperatures in the 80s. There is no rain in the forecast this week. The humidity will increase as we move toward the weekend.

The weather is currently abnormally dry for our region, so you’ll want to water your plants and gardens.

There is a chance of rain on Monday.

