6-16-20: Clear skies tonight, lows in 50s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures are in the 70s this evening. We’ll have clear skies overnight with lows in the 50s.

The remainder of the week is sunny with temperatures in the 80s. The humidity will increase as we move toward the weekend. We may see spotty rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

There is a chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

