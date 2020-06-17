6-17-20: Beautiful weather continues for first day of summer, Father’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.
Temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout the remainder of the week. Saturday is officially the first day of summer, followed by Father’s Day on Sunday, and there will be beautiful weekend weather to celebrate.
Temperatures will be in the 70s at the start of next week. Rain showers are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
