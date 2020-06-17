6-17-20: Sunny, warm week continues

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The sun is shining today and temperatures will be in the 80s. Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s throughout the remainder of the week. Saturday is officially the first day of summer, followed by Father’s Day on Sunday, and there will be beautiful weekend weather to celebrate.

Temperatures will be in the 70s at the start of next week. Rain showers are expected on Tuesday.

