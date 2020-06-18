6-18-20: Enjoy this week’s weather, rain on the way next week

WATERTOWN (WWTI) – The sunshine continues throughout this evening as temperatures remain in the 80s. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance of isolated rain showers, but the weekend will be mostly dry.

There is a chance of rain beginning on Monday and lasting throughout most of the week.

