6-18-20: Sunny today with temperatures in the 80s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is a sunny day with temperatures rising into the mid-80s. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.
Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. There is a chance of isolated rain showers, but the weekend will be mostly dry.
There is a chance of rain beginning on Monday and lasting through at least Wednesday next week.
