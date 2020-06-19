6-19-20: Warm, sunny, humid day in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today will be warm, humid and mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Some spotty afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are possible, but the majority of the day will by dry and sunny. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers are possible on Sunday.

Monday will be warm and dry with temperatures around 80 degrees. Tuesday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 80s.

We’ll also have rain on Wednesday, but temperatures will drop into the 70s. Thursday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the mid-70s.

