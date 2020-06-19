6-19-20: Warm weather for first day of summer tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain around 80 degrees this evening. We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Monday will be warm and dry with temperatures around 80 degrees. Tuesday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 80s.

We’ll also have rain on Wednesday, but temperatures will drop into the 70s. Thursday and Friday will be dry and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

