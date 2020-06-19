6-19-20: Weather looking good for first day of summer, Father’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have clear skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow is officially the first day of summer. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

There is a chance of rain on Monday. Temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Tuesday will be a rainy day with temperatures in the 80s.

We’ll also have rain on Wednesday, but temperatures will drop into the 70s. Thursday and Friday will be dry, warm and mostly sunny with temperatures in the 70s.

