WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight. We’ll also have rain tonight, along with some thunder. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees, but it will be a rainy day.
Thursday and Friday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll see more rain on Saturday. Temperatures drop back into the 60s on Sunday and reach a high around 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Syracuse athletes to return to school June 8th
- U.S. farmers just can’t catch a break in 2020
- 6-2-20: Rain and thunder tonight
- Governor Cuomo addresses looting and criminal activity issues
- Man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.