6-2-20: Rain and thunder tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight. We’ll also have rain tonight, along with some thunder. Highs tomorrow will be near 70 degrees, but it will be a rainy day.

Thursday and Friday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll see more rain on Saturday. Temperatures drop back into the 60s on Sunday and reach a high around 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

