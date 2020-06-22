6-22-20: Lows near 70 degrees overnight, thunderstorms tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain in the 80s this evening. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s for the remainder of the week. The weather will be dry Wednesday through Friday, then we’ll have rain over the weekend.

Temperatures will rise back into the 80s at the start of next week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

