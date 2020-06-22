6-22-20: North Country temperatures near 90 degrees today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is partly cloudy and humid with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows near 70 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s tomorrow with scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s for the remainder of the week. The weather will be dry Wednesday through Friday, then we’ll have rain over the weekend.

