6-23-20: Scattered thunderstorms this evening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – We’ll have scattered thunderstorms throughout the evening. There will be scattered rain showers overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy with temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will be in the 70s for the remainder of the week.

We may see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Temperatures rise back into the 80s on Tuesday.

