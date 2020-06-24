6-24-20: Mostly clear skies tonight, temperatures in 50s

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening. We’ll have mostly clear skies overnight with lows around 60 degrees.

Tomorrow and Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Temperatures remain in the 70s on Saturday, but we will have afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Sunday, then will rise into the 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

There is another chance for storms on Monday.

