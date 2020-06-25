6-25-20: Overnight temperatures in 60s tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – This evening will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. We’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend will be wet with temperatures in the 70s. The rain will begin Saturday morning with continued scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Showers will linger on Sunday morning and will eventually dry out later in the day.

Temperatures will rise into the 80s beginning on Monday and lasting throughout the week.

