6-3-20: Temperatures in the 50s overnight tonight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country will see rain showers this evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s overnight.
Temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow and will reach near 80 degrees on Friday.
Rain will return on Saturday with temperatures around 70 degrees. The North Country may also see thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be in the 60s on Sunday and will reach near 70 degrees on Monday. Temperatures rise back into the 70s on Tuesday.
