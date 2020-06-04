6-4-20: Lows around 60 degrees tonight, another sunny day tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today has been a sunny day with temperatures in the high 70s. Lows overnight tonight will be around 60 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow morning. The day will be dry and sunny with temperatures rising to nearly 80 degrees.

We’ll have scattered rain showers on Saturday. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees. The North Country will see drier weather beginning on Sunday and lasting through Tuesday.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be near 70 degrees, then increase to almost 80 degrees on Tuesday. We have a chance of rain showers on Wednesday with temperatures in the high 80s. Thursday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the 70s.

