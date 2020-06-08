6-8-20: Mostly sunny today, temperatures in 50s overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 70 degrees. Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees.
Highs will reach 90 degrees on Wednesday and there is a possibility for thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Temperatures cool back down into the 70s on Thursday, as the rain continues until the afternoon.
Temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Friday, then in the 60s throughout the weekend.
