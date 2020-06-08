6-8-20: Temperatures in 50s overnight, 80 degrees tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will drop into the 50s overnight tonight.

Temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow morning. The day will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Highs will reach 90 degrees on Wednesday and there is a possibility for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures cool back down into the 70s on Thursday, as the rain continues until the afternoon.

Temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Friday, then in the 60s throughout the weekend.

