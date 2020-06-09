6-9-20: Warm and sunny today, temperatures in 60s overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today will be a warm and sunny day with temperatures near 80 degrees. Temperatures will be in the 60s overnight.

Temperatures will be in the high 80s tomorrow. We’ll watch out for scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be a rainy day, but we’ll have dry weather on Friday.

Saturday will be cooler with temperatures in the low 60s. Temperatures on Sunday will be around 70 degrees. The weekend will be mostly dry overall.

Temperatures will be in the 70s on Monday.

