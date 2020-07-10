7-10-20: Some much needed rainfall is expected for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is hot and sunny with temperatures in the upper 90s. The humidity is very high, making the real feel temperatures above 100 degrees. There is still a heat advisory in effect.

Temperatures will be in the low 70s overnight and some much needed rain is expected. Scattered thunderstorms will carry into tomorrow with highs being in the low 80s.

