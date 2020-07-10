7-10-20: Thunderstorms will help temperatures cool down this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain warm this evening with highs in the low 90s before cooling down to around 70 degrees overnight. We are expecting scattered thunderstorms overnight.

The thunderstorms will carry into the weekend cooling temperatures down into the upper 70s. Temperatures will remain in the 70s as we head into next week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES: