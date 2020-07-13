7-13-20: Clear skies overnight give way to comfortable temperatures tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scattered thunderstorms will continue this afternoon, but give way to clear skies overnight.

Temperatures will be comfortable tomorrow with a low humidity and highs in the upper 70s. Sunny skies can also be expected tomorrow.

The sunshine will last into the rest of the week and temperatures will continue to rise.

