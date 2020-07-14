7-14-20: Sunny skies are expected today and throughout the week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 80s today with sunny skies and some clouds.

Tonight it will be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow temperatures will rise again into the mid 80s and it will be sunny.

The hot temperatures will continue into the rest of the week and some rain showers are expected.

