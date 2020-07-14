7-14-20: The North Country can expect more hot weather ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will cool down a little tonight with highs in the mid 70s. Clear skies are expected overnight.

Tomorrow temperatures will be on the rise again with highs reaching 85 degrees. The humidity will also rise.

Temperatures will remain warm as the week continues and thunderstorms are expected into the weekend. The weekend will be muggy.

