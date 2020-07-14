7-14-20: The North Country can expect more hot weather ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will cool down a little tonight with highs in the mid 70s. Clear skies are expected overnight.
Tomorrow temperatures will be on the rise again with highs reaching 85 degrees. The humidity will also rise.
Temperatures will remain warm as the week continues and thunderstorms are expected into the weekend. The weekend will be muggy.
Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.
LATEST STORIES:
- Car fished out of Hudson in Poughkeepsie linked to UAlbany student missing in 2008
- Burger King’s latest sustainability effort: Reduce cow farts
- “Roswell’s Picks” at the Flower Memorial Library
- St. Lawrence County COVID-19 update
- New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, sign multi-state electric vehicle agreement