7-15-20: Soak up the sunny skies today before it rains tomorrow into the weekend

Weather

Temperatures will be warm today with highs in the mid-80s. Sunny skies are expected today. 

It will be muggy tonight with temperatures in the 70s. 

Temperatures will remain warm for tomorrow, but rain is expected tomorrow into the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected tomorrow afternoon and could produce some dangerous wind so be careful if you are travelling.

