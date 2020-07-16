7-16-20: Strong thunderstorms are expected for the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the low-80s today with mostly clear skies during the day. As the evening approaches thunderstorms are expected. These thunderstorms have the potential to be severe.
Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s and the thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the night and into the morning.
This weekend temperatures will be warm with highs near 90.
