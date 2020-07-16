7-16-20: Temperatures will rise this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Severe thunderstorms are expected this evening, they will bring heavy rains and damaging winds. Temperatures will cool down to the 70s this evening and into the morning.

Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will begin to rise into the 80s and the sun will come out. This warm weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper-80s by Sunday.

Temperatures will remain warm throughout most of next week.

LATEST STORIES: