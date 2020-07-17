7-17-20: Sunny skies are expected this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the low-80s today. The cloudy skies and rainfall will give way to sunny skies this afternoon. 

Skies will be clear overnight with highs in the low-60s. It will warm up tomorrow with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Sunny skies are expected for most of the day tomorrow. 

The weather this weekend will be great for outdoor activities. Temperatures will reach the low-90s by Sunday.

