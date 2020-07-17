7-17-20: Temperatures will heat up this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The sunshine will continue into this evening with temperatures in the upper-70s. It will cool off overnight with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow sunny skies are expected again with temperatures in the mid-80s. It will also be humid tomorrow and Sunday. In fact, Sunday it is expected to get even hotter with temperatures reaching above 90 degrees.

More rain will be on its way by the middle of next week.

