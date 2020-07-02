7-2-20: Thunderstorms tomorrow before hot, dry holiday weekend begins

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Today is partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-80s. Temperatures will be nearly 70 degrees overnight. Brief passing showers are possible throughout the night.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s tomorrow. We will be looking out for afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend will be hot and dry with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees at the start of next week.

Stay up-to-date on our local forecast with ABC50’s local weather updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.