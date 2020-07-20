7-20-20: Mix of sunshine, rain and thunderstorms this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures remain in the high 70s this evening and will drop into the mid-60s overnight.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow morning. Temperatures will increase to nearly 80 degrees throughout the day.

Temperatures will be in the 80s throughout the remainder of the week. Rain showers are expected Wednesday afternoon, followed by thunderstorms on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be dry before thunderstorms return on Sunday and Monday.

