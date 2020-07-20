7-20-20: No more rain is expected until Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures remain warm today with highs in the low-80s. Skies will be partly cloudy and dry. The next chance of precipitation will not come until Wednesday this week.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s. Tomorrow temperatures will be in the upper-70s and skies will be partly cloudy.

It will get muggy towards the end of the week with temperatures in the 80s. Temperatures will remain high for the rest of the week, into the weekend.

