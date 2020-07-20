7-20-20: Temperatures will be comfortable tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening and skies will be clear overnight. Temperatures drop into the 60s overnight and the humidity will be low.

Tomorrow temperatures will be comfortable with a low humidity and highs in the 70s. Tuesday will be the best day to go outside as temperatures will rise on Wednesday. Wednesday will be muggy, scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected.

The end of the week will be dry and temperatures will be in the 80s.

