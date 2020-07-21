7-21-20: Muggy weather is expected tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the upper-70s this evening. Clear skies and temperatures in the 60s are expected overnight.
Temperatures will be in the 80s tomorrow and there will be thunderstorms in the afternoon, making it muggy. The rain will continue into Thursday, but Friday and Saturday should give way to sunny skies.
