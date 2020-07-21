7-21-20: Sunny skies and warm temperatures make for a nice day in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the upper-70s today. Partly cloudy skies are expected but will give way to some sun. These comfortable temperatures would make today a great day to get outside. Temperatures will drop into the low-60s overnight.

Tomorrow temperatures will be in the lower-80s and afternoon thunderstorms are expected. These thunderstorms may be severe. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the rest of the week.

