7-22-20: Scattered thunderstorms expected overnight

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the upper 70s this evening. Thunderstorms and scattered rain showers are expected overnight. Temperatures will be relatively cool in the 60s overnight.

Tomorrow temperatures will start off in the lower-70s and rise to the lower-80s by the end of the day. There is still a chance of showers or thunderstorms tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to be warm this weekend, reaching the upper-80s.

