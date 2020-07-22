7-22-20: Temperatures will be warm and muggy today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will be in the 80s today and it will feel muggy. Thunderstorms are expected this evening and overnight. Temperatures will be relatively cool in the 60s overnight.

Tomorrow it is expected to be warm again with temperatures in the lower-80s. There is still a chance of showers or thunderstorms tomorrow. The weather is expected to be dry and warm Friday.

