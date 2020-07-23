7-23-20: Next chance for rain showers is beginning of next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will remain in the mid-70s this evening with sunny skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s.

Waking up tomorrow you can expect more sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s by the end of the day. Winds will be light, making it a great day to be outside or do some boating. Saturday will also be sunny and warm.

The next time we have a chance of rain showers will be at the beginning of next week.


Visit ABC50 for your daily weather updates and interactive radar!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story