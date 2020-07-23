7-23-20: Sunny skies are expected this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Temperatures will reach the upper-70s today with some clouds this morning. The clouds will lift by this afternoon, allowing for some sunny skies before nighttime. Overnight temperatures will be comfortable with temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the mid-80s and stay there through Saturday. This warm weather and sunny skies will make for a great start to the weekend.



Visit ABC50 for your daily weather updates and interactive radar!

LATEST STORIES: